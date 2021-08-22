Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 350 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.