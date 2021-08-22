GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,871 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

