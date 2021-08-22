GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,334 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

