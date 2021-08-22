GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $125.15 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $128.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13.

