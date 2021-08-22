GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

