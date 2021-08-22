GWM Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,476 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

