GWM Advisors LLC Sells 878 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 66.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 13.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 520,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.74 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

