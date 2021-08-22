GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:GXO opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.