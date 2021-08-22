Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Decreased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

