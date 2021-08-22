Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

