Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 932 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

