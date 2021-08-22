Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.