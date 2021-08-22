Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $323,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.61 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

