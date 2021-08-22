HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $15.26 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

