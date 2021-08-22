HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $15.26 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.