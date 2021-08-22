Head-To-Head Comparison: IDT (NYSE:IDT) versus Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telenor ASA and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 8 2 0 2.20 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.89 $1.85 billion $1.16 15.22 IDT $1.35 billion 0.84 $21.43 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.64% 27.37% 4.13% IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49%

Summary

Telenor ASA beats IDT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

