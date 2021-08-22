Head to Head Review: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SM Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SM Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.16%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.14, suggesting that its share price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 1.64 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -66.35 Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 2.00 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -4.94

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15% Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54%

Summary

SM Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.