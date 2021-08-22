Head to Head Survey: MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies N/A -36.00% -27.42% Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98%

This table compares MCX Technologies and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 31.09 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Varonis Systems $292.69 million 20.92 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -67.36

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Risk and Volatility

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MCX Technologies and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $66.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats MCX Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

