Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:HR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

