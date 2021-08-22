Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

HLIO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 63,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.