HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €61.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.36 ($67.48).

ETR HLE opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

