Hellenic Coin Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00371793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

