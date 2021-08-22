Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 829,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

