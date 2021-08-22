Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

