Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $10.92 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

