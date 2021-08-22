Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

