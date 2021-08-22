Highland Private Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $479.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.32. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

