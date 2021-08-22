Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $34.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.