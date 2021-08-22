Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

