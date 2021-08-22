Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.99. 211,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,108. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

