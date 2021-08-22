Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

