Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 9,550 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.