Hilton Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 32,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 3,990 call options.
HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
