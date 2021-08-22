Hilton Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 32,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 3,990 call options.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

