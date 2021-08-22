Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX remained flat at $$12.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

