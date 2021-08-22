HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of HLTRF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

