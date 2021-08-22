HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $254,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.