Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.74

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.62. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 5,692 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
