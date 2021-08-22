Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.