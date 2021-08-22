Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.