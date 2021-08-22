Hosking Partners LLP Has $60.28 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $60,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

