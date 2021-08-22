Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 74,550 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $37,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,361. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

