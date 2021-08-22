Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,189 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 342,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.35.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

