Hosking Partners LLP Sells 15,757 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,615,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

