Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,576 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.43. The stock had a trading volume of 802,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,050. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $171.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

