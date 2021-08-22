Hosking Partners LLP Sells 6,193 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Adient were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Adient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adient by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 872,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

