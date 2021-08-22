Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 947.60 ($12.38) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 533.20 ($6.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 964 ($12.59). The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 873.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

