HSBC Upgrades The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to “Buy”

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.