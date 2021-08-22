HT&E Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HT1)

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.63.

HT&E Company Profile

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under The KIIS Network, The Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, and The Edge brands.

