HT&E Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HT1)

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.63.
HT&E Company Profile
