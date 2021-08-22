Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -256.28 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

