Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0077

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $47,027.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00803407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101530 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.