Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $65.16 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $65.16 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

